NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 27920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -64.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total transaction of C$268,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at C$49,757.77. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$309,997.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,256.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

