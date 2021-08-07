NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

