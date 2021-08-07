Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

NTR opened at C$74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.92. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$46.39 and a 1 year high of C$79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.40.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

