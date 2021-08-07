Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Arch Resources worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

