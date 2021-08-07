Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

