Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 61.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,747,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,153,096 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.