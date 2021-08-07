Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

