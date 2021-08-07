Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.05 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

