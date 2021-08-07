Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1,682.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

