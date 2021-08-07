Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of StepStone Group worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP opened at $47.23 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

