Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THR opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

