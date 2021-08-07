NXM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,467.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $754.62 million and $5,467.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $117.72 or 0.00271063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,905,437 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,063 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

