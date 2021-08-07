Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,428. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

