Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.