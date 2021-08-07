Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 17,749 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 13,489,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,937. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

