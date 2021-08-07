Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.14.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

