Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 43,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

