Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $3,201,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

