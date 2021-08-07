Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 894 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.