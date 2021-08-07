Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. 8,670,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.