Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $234,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 569,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,890. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25.

