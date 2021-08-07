Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $345,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.