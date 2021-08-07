ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Posts Earnings Results

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 963,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

