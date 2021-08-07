OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $1.76 to $1.86 EPS.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

