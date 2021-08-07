Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta stock traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

