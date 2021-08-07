Olin Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,254. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

