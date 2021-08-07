Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 755 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 574,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

