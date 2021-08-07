Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 2,692 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

