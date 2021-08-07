Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 1,615 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.64. 1,246,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,327. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

