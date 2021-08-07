Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 34,359 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,359 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.80. 4,088,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.89 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

