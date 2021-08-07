Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 157,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

