Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of ZEUS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 157,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.