Omeros (OMER) to Release Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $915.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OMER. WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

