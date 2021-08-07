OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.