OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $58.05. OneMain shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 1,845 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,295,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.