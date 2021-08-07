OneSpan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,285 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,595% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

