OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,897. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $679.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

