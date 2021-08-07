Open Governance Token Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $200,322.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00874563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.