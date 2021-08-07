Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 39,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 509,057 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $52.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Open Text by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.