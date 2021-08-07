Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Get Open Text alerts:

TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$66.08. 487,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.55. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$47.95 and a 52-week high of C$66.90.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.