OpenDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00867522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00096898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042507 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

