Oppenheimer Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $140.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.