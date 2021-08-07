Oppenheimer Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $140.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
