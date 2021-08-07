Oppenheimer Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.10.

FROG traded down $6.10 on Friday, reaching $39.87. 3,447,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 408,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

