OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Raised to $95.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OPRX stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.96.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,228.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

