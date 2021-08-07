OptionRoom Market Cap Hits $33,193.04 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $33,193.04 and $4,062.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00121961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00153224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.79 or 0.99653826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.93 or 0.00804908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.