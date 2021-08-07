OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

