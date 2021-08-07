OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

OSUR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $846.25 million, a PE ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

