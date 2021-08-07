Orbs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.25 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $202.18 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

