Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

