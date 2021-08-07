Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

