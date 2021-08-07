Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 35,860 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.